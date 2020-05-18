LOST SOCIETY - New Album Premieres At Live Stream Show In May

Lost Society, representing the new generation of crossover thrash metal, released their fourth studio album, No Absolution, in February. Due to the current situation, the actual album release show and following tour naturally had to be moved further to the unknown future. Now the band has decided to play the new album in its entirety so the fans are able to hear and see the album performed live in their own living room. This all will happen in May through semilive.fi.

There will be two shows; the first one aimed for the fans in Americas, the second one for the audiences in Europe and the UK. Access to the archived video for 48 hours after live stream with a purchased ticket.

"I could not be more stoked to announce that Lost Society will finally be able to bring our new album No Absolution live to the ENTIRE world! Our incredible team has been working tirelessly on building the best possible crew for our stream-debut, and now, Lost Society will be bringing our adrenaline and energy filled live show to YOU!", says Samy Elbanna, lead guitarist and singer of Lost Society.

He sees only positive angles in streaming shows online: "This is an incredible possibility for us to finally be able to reach so many places on Earth where we simply have not been able to visit YET, and we are so excited that these two streams will be the first shows of the No Absolution tour and everyone around the globe will have the chance to witness it! In these dark times, we are grateful to be able to bring our friends around the world together to enjoy the music we love. See you all online very soon!"

Lost Society - No Absolution Album Release Show Schedule

Wed, May 20th 2020

Los Angeles 5 pm

Chicago 7 pm

New York 8 pm

Mexico City 7 pm

São Paulo 9 pm

Thu, May 21st 2020

Tokyo 9 am

Helsinki 21:00

Berlin 20:00

London 19:00

Moscow 21:00

Fri, May 22nd 2020

Tokyo 3 am

Tickets can be purchased online via tiketti.fi.