LOST SYMPHONY Debut Face-Melting Video For “The World Is Over” Feat. JEFF LOOMIS And KELLY KERELIUK

Lost Symphony has revealed a bonus clip of guitarists Kelly Kereliuk and Jeff Loomis shredding through parts of the track “The World is Over”, which also features fellow axe-slinger Marty Friedman, from their sophomore album, Chapter II, released Friday.

“Either one of these guys alone could melt your face off with a guitar in their hands,” the band teases. “Put them together on the same track and they are 100% guaranteed to leave some damage in their wake!”

“Having been an admirer of both players for many years, their impact on my playing is immeasurable,” says Lost Symphony guitarist Kereliuk. “To share a track with EITHER is an honor... to have BOTH on this track is like the ultimate birthday present!”

Chapter II orders are available here.

Chapter II tracklisting:

"The World Is Over" (feat. Marty Friedman & Jeff Loomis)

"Leave Well Enough Alone" (feat. Jason Costa & Conrad Simon)

"Negation Delirium" (feat. Oli Herbert, Joey Concepcion & Jimi Bell)

"No Exit" (feat. David Ellefson, Jeff Loomis & Jimi Bell)

"The Garden Of Earthly Delights" (feat. Oli Herbert, David Abbruzzese, Rusty Cooley, Jimi Bell, Joey Concepcion, Matt LaPierre & Conrad Simon)

"Conflagration" (feat. Oli Herbert, Matt LaPierre & Conrad Simon)

"A Murder Of Crows" (feat. Jon Donias, Matt Bachand & Jimi Bell)

"The Long Wait For The End" (feat. Oli Herbert, Conrad Simon & Matt LaPierre)

“A Murder Of Crows” video:

"No Exit" video:

"Conflagration":

(Photo - Eric Snyder)