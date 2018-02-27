LOUDNESS Vocalist MINORU NIIHARA On RONNIE JAMES DIO - "He's My Idol, He's My Hero, I Want To Be Like Him"; Video

In the new video below, Loudness vocalist Minoru Niihara talks about the new album Rise To Glory, the songwriting and recording, and live performances.

Loudness recently released Rise To Glory, the band's first album in four years and first since 2014's The Sun Will Rise Again, via earMUSIC. The new album is packed with aggression, melody and positive vibes. Vocalist Minoru Niihara says: “The album cheers you up, makes you feel fresh.”

Tracklisting:

"8118

"Soul On Fire"

"I'm Still Alive"

"Go For Broke"

"Until I See the Light"

"The Voice"

"Massive Tornado"

"Kama Sutra"

"Rise To Glory"

"Why And For Whom"

"No Limits"

"Rain"

"Let's All Rock" (Bonus Track)

"Soul On Fire" video:

"I'm Still Alive":

With the album and the ensuing major scale world tour, Loudness will embark on the biggest global conquest since the 1980s. This indeed is the beginning of their Rise To Glory.

The European and US versions of the album are accompanied by Samsara Flight, a collection of 13 of the band's early classics re-recorded; it was originally released in Japan in 2016, including “Loudness”, “In The Mirror”, etc.

Loudness are:

Akira Takasaki - Guitar

Minoru Niihara - Vocals

Masayoshi Yamashita - Bass

Masayuki Suzuki - Drums