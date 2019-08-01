LOWBURN Featuring Ex-BATTLELORE Members Release Official Lyric Video For New Song "Cloud Valley"

Finland's fuzz rock, doom fusion music veterans Lowburn have announced their return with a brand new album during 2019 with powerhouse label Argonauta Records. Formed in 2012 by Tomi Mykkänen and Henkka Vahvane after Battlelore went on hiatus, Lowburn are currently putting the final touches on their upcoming, hotly anticipated full length. The band released a critically debut EP back in 2013, followed by a split-7" with fellow band Church Of Void, finally the doom and stoner rock scene will see their long-awaited comeback!

Check out the official lyric video for the new song "Cloud Valley" below.

"'Cloud Valley' was the first song done for the new album," guitarist and vocalist Tomi explains. "It's a part of the 'punk' series of our songs with 'Running On Fumes' (first Lowburn song ever) and 'The Last One', meaning that the working title had punk in it. Using 'Cloud Valley' as the first single will give the fans a feeling of familarity but it still it showcases the overall sounds for the album. It has the rocking, the psychedelia and heavier parts. Overall it's a good first single and an invitation to listen to the diverse musical journey Phantasma is."





While Lowburn are currently hard at work to finish their upcoming album, the band has announced plans to get on the road in support of Phantasma, too. Stay tuned for further news, a touring schedule and more new sounds to be revealed in the days ahead.



Lowburn is:

Henkka Vahvanen - drums

Antti Vesikko - bass

Tomi Mykkänen - guitar and vocals

Tommi Lintunen - guitar



For more information visit Lowburn on Facebook here.