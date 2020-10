This week's Robb Flynn Acoustic Happy Hour includes covers of Type O Negative - "Black No. 1", Linkin Park - "Crawling In My Skin", Danzig - "Mother", and Fleetwood Mac - "The Chain". Plus Machine Head tunes "Be Still And Know" and "Days Turn Blue To Grey".

Follow the hashtag #halloweenheadcase on Instagram to share your costumes with fellow Head Cases!