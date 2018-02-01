MAGNUM Reveal First Week Chart Positions For Lost On The Road To Eternity Album

What a great release week British rock icons Magnum had with their new album, Lost On The Road To Eternity. Top 10 chart entries in Germany and Switzerland, highest chart entry in the UK since 1992 and many more.

From the band: "We are chuffed to bits to have recorded another top 20 UK National charts album (Number 1 UK Independent Charts) and Number 8 in Germany and Switzerland amongst other charts. Thanks to all the fans worldwide. We see us on tour!"

These are the first week chart entries for Lost On The Road To Eternity:

#1 - UK - Indie Charts

#2 - Sweden - Hard Rock Charts

#4 - Sweden - Vinyl Charts

#8 - Germany - Album Charts

#8 - Switzerland - Album Charts

#8 - UK - Update Charts

#9 - UK - Vinyl Charts

#9 - UK - Physical Charts

#9 - UK - Scottish Charts

#11 - UK - Sales Charts

#15 - UK - Album Charts

#22 - Austria - Album Charts

#23 - Sweden - Album Charts

#30 - UK - Download Charts

#56 - USA - Hard Music Charts

#145 - France - Album Charts

#165 - Spain - Album Charts

#168 - USA - Indie Charts

Lost On The Road To Eternity is available via Steamhammer/SPV on 2 CD digipak version incl. bonus live disc, 2LP coloured version, download and stream. Order here.

Lost On The Road To Eternity contains eleven new songs, among them the first single release, “Without Love”, and a duet by Catley and Tobias Sammet on the title track, a kind of artistic thank you by the Edguy /Avantasia frontman in appreciation of Catley’s guest stint on a number of Sammet’s releases.

The release is complemented by Rodney Matthews’s atmospheric cover artwork as well as a total of four live bonus tracks on the CD digipak version recorded at Magnum’s 2017 performance at the Leyendas Del Rock festival in Alicante, Spain.

Tracklisting:

CD1

“Peaches And Cream”

“Show Me Your Hands”

“Storm Baby”

“Welcome To The Cosmic Cabaret”

“Lost On The Road To Eternity”

“Without Love”

“Tell Me What You've Got To Say”

“Ya Wanna Be Someone”

“Forbidden Masquerade”

“Glory To Ashes”

“King Of The World”

CD2 (Bonus Live Disc)

“Sacred Blood - Divine Lies”

“Crazy Old Mothers”

“Your Dreams Won’t Die”

“Twelve Men Wise And Just”

“Without Love” lyric video: