MAJESTICA Presents "A Christmas Carol" Christmas Calendar; Video Trailer

Swedish power metal band, Majestica, announce "A Christmas Carol" Christmas calendar with the following message:

"Get ready for the Majestica Christmas Calendar! We will surprise you with very special content everyday from December 1st until December 24th, telling the story of 'A Christmas Carol' from start to finish! Each day you will find a new piece of the story on all our socials. Make sure to check the calendar everyday for some giveaways, too."

Majestica have released a video for "Ghost Of Marley", from the upcoming Christmas album, A Christmas Carol. Watch the clip below, and pre-order the album digitally and on CD. Release date is December 4 via Nuclear Blast.

Bassist Chris David comments: “This is the very first song that Majestica have released that is a duet with two lead voices, and it’s also our first music video with theatrical play. ‘Ghost Of Marley’ is a conversation between the main character of “A Christmas Carol” Ebenezer Scrooge, who gets visited by the ghost of his old co-worker Jacob Marley. The video features myself as Marley and Tommy as Scrooge. Personally for me this has been one of the most challenging songs I have recorded to this date, both musically and visually but it was a lot of fun!”

What makes this a unique Christmas album is not just the inclusion of plenty of well‐known Christmas songs, but also because the theme is the well‐known story of Ebenezer Scrooge from the Charles Dickens novel, A Christmas Carol. With many different voices for the many characters in the story alongside fitting music, people will not only hear a newly well‐written power metal album, but also a power metal musical that gives you a unique Christmas feeling.

The vocals are once again in the vein of Michael Kiske, Tobias Sammet, and Sebastian Bach, but this time together with guest singers from such bands as Veonity, Hot Beef Injection and all the members from Majestica doing lead vocals. The artwork is made by underground artist Madeleine Andersson.

On the previous album Above The Sky people can hear the legendary drummer Uli Kusch (ex‐Helloween, ex‐Gamma Ray, Ex‐Masterplan). On this album, Majestica has the great drummer Joel Kollberg (Veonity) who doesn't only plays the drums like he was born to do it, he also loves power metal and knows exactly what is needed. “We are all very happy with Joel as a drummer, not only for the way he plays the songs and how fast he has learned all the previous songs together with the new material but also because he’s a great guy and we just love him. Great drummer, a great singer and a great friend.” closes Tommy. The music was written, recorded, and produced by Majestica at Nygård, Ekshärad during the summer of 2020. The mixing and mastering of this album was completed by Jonas Kjellgren (Scar Symmetry, Raubtier) at Black Lounge Studios.

Tracklisting:

"A Christmas Carol"

"Christmas Story"

"Ghost Of Marley"

"Ghost Of Christmas Past"

"The Joy Of Christmas"

"Ghost Of Christmas Present"

"Ghost Of Christmas To Come"

"A Christmas Has Come"

"A Majestic Christmas Theme"

"Ghost Of Christmas Past" video: