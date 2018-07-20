MAN WITH A MISSION Release “2045” Single; New Album Out In August

Japanese superstars Man With A Mission have released their new single, “2045”, taken from their upcoming album, Chasing The Horizon, out August 10th via Century Media.

The track is the latest to be taken from their upcoming album, “Chasing The Horizon. The album is the wolf collective’s fifth in their native Japan, but their first brand new album to be released worldwide. The album features the previously released singles “Take Me Under”, “Winding Road”, “Freak It! feat. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra”, “My Hero”, “Dead End In Tokyo”, “ Find You” and “ Dog Days”, which have clocked up multi-million streams across YouTube and Spotify. The international physical “World Edition” also features exclusive special bonus tracks including “Mr. Bad Mouth”, “The Anthem” and “Brave It Out”. Man With A Mission are one of the most important and loved rock bands in Asia today. They sell out arenas across their homeland and also completed sold out headline tours of the UK, Europe and US last year.

The five-piece played their latest sold-out headline London show this year to an ecstatic crowd at The Dome, and also toured the UK with Don Broco. Man With A Mission will be performing at Reading & Leeds Festival this summer before an exclusive UK headline show at The Cathouse, Glasgow on August 23rd.