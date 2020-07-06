MARENNA-MEISTER Bring Energy Of '80s Hard Rock To Debut Album; "Follow Me Up" Single Streaming

Marenna-Meister is the new project of singer Rod Marenna (Marenna) and guitarist Alex Meister (ex-Pleasure Maker, Alex Meister solo). The band presents their debut album, Out Of Reach, which will be released on September 28 via Danish label Lions Pride Music, and features 10 extremely powerful tracks with the energy of the 80's hard rock and glam metal.

With the most intense vibrations, combining her experiences of more than 25 years dedicated to this style, Marenna-Meister promotes an exciting union between melodic and striking vocals, powerful riffs and guitar solos with tons of energy to be listened to the maximum volume. , Out Of Reach guarantees a trip to the golden times, inspired by Danger Danger, Dokken, Winger and Warrant.

While the partnership's first full-length is in the post-production phase, the duo released the first single, “Follow Me Up”, available on all streaming platforms here. You can listen to the song below:

Alex Meister is a songwriter, producer and renowned guitarist with more than 30 years of career. He has played alongside several bands and abroad, such as Savatage, Whitesnake, Motörhead, Queensrÿche, Saxon and Angra. His career includes several works launched worldwide, projects alongside names like Mark Boals (ex-Yngwie Malmsteen) and Edu Ardanuy (Dr. Sin). He edited four CDs; instrumental solo Alex Meister - My Way (2011) and three more with the Hard Rock’s band Pleasure Maker, Love On The Rocks (2004), Twisted Desire (2008) and Dancin' With Danger ( 2018), albums that have been released and distributed in countries in North America, Europe and Asia for labels such as Spiritual Beast (Japan), Perris Records (USA), Steelheart Records (Italy) and Animal Records (Brazil). To promote these works, the video clips of “What’s Up?” and “Helena” in a solo career, as well as “It Ain’t Bout Love” and “Dancin’ With Danger ” with the Pleasure Maker. The year 2019 marked the new phase of his career, ending the cycle of the band Pleasure Maker after more than 15 years on the road and releasing the single "Just Thinkin 'About You", which brought him back to his solo career, debuting the front vocals and debuting his brand new Marenna-Meister project.

Rod Marenna is a singer and songwriter with more than 25 years of career, always mixing hard rock and heavy metal in his bands/projects, where he developed his own style. Rod created his own solo project called Marenna, which was launched as a web project with special guests and new musicians, in 2014. Due to the project's great prominence, he was a finalist in the Sweden Rock Festival Competition. The musician has the EP My Unconditional Faith, the Full-length album No Regrets - released in the US, Europe and Japan by Lions Pride Music, and the live album Livin 'No Regrets released in Europe and Japan by Rock Company of the Netherlands.

Lineup:

Rod Marenna (vocals)

Alex Meister (guitar, vocals)

Cris Gavioli (bass, vocals)

L.A. Tilly (drums)

(Photos - Eduardo Amayo, Roger Clots)