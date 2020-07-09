MARK SLAUGHTER To Guest Host Hair Nation Virtual Festival

SiriusXM’s Hair Nation (Channel 39) is boosting your metal health with a hair metal festival set in the most socially distanced venue imaginable: your mind.

All weekend long, feel the glam rock noise as Slaughter’s Mark Slaughter guest hosts an exclusive Hair Nation Virtual Festival - featuring live recordings of performances by Mötley Crüe, Bon Jovi, Poison, Whitesnake, Winger, Def Leppard, Queensrÿche, and more - from Friday, July 10 at 5pm ET through the entire weekend (see the full broadcast schedule below). The festival will also be available On Demand on the SiriusXM app after its debut.

Broadcast Schedule (all times ET)

Friday, July 10 at 5pm and 8pm

Saturday, July 11 at 2am, 9am, 1pm, and 10pm

Sunday, July 12 at 6am, 3pm, and 7pm