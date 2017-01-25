MARK TREMONTI – Fret12 Releases Guitar Instructional Documentary
Step inside the mind of one of today’s most influential rock guitarists, Mark Tremonti (Alter Bridge, Tremonti, Creed). This guitar instructional documentary couples instruction with the inside story of a self-taught guitarist who’s made it to the biggest stages in the world.
The DVD holds:
-Three hours of footage
-Tablature book
-Breakdown of eight complete solos from Alter Bridge’s Blackbird album
-40+ exercises covering: solos, fingerstyle, vibrato, picking, legato, and rhythm guitar
-Guest lessons by Myles Kennedy, Michael Angelo Batio, Troy Stetina, Rusty Cooley, Bill Peck
-Live rig and guitar tour
-Documentary style inside look at Mark’s story as a guitarist and songwriter
-Alternate camera angles on select lessons
-Approach to alternate tuning
-Includes nine original example compositions
-Live concert footage
Purchase the documentary at Fret12.