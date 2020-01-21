Martin Popoff's BLUE ÖYSTER CULT: A Visual Biography Due In May

Wymer Publishing has announced the launch of their forthcoming release, Blue Öyster Cult: A Visual Biography, by Martin Popoff, due for release on May 29.

If any band deserves to have homage paid to them with a lavish, limited edition photographic book, look no further than Blue Öyster Cult. With their origins going back to the late sixties, by 1972 with the first album release, Blue Öyster Cult’s journey really began.

Five decades on and Blue Öyster Cult is still touring to its devoted following, both in North America and Europe. Incredibly no one has published a visual biography before, but now that has been rectified.

Drawing on several thousand images and items of memorabilia this large format 240-page book is a treasure trove for the Cult devotees - crammed

full of live and off stage shots that portray the band’s journey through the decades. It also includes loads of super cool memorabilia including backstage passes, gig posters, media adverts and much more, all reproduced on high quality art paper. This is one future collector’s item that every self-respecting BÖC fan will want to own.

Rounding it off, Blue Öyster Cult: A Visual Biography is topped and tailed with 15,000 words by Cult biographer and world-renowned rock author Martin Popoff.

With a new record deal and the first album of new material for two decades touted as being released in 2020, Blue Öyster Cult: A Visual Biography will prove to be the perfect companion and a valuable addition to any fan’s collection. Customer’s who order by March 1 can also have their names printed on a dedicated fan page.

Pre-order here.

On January 24, Blue Öyster Cult will release Hard Rock Live Cleveland 2014, and a reissued, remastered version of their 12th studio album, Cult Classic. A live video for "I Love The Night" from Hard Rock Live Cleveland 2014, and "Astronomy" (Remastered) from Cult Classic can be found below.

Recorded on October 17, 2014 at the Hard Rock Casino in Northfield, OH, Hard Rock Live Cleveland 2014 offers a comprehensive and exciting look at the Blue Öyster Cult repertoire. With nearly 2 hours of music, the band is on fire, performing some of the finest and most beloved songs from their history, while not forgetting some deeper cuts which will make longtime fans of the band quite happy. The release will be available 2CD+DVD, Blu-Ray, and 3xLP (180g, gatefold) formats.

“I’m most excited about the formats, i.e. a triple vinyl, DVD, CD, Blu-Ray of the 2014 concert from the Hard Rock Cleveland 2014. A collector’s delight,” says Eric Bloom. This is the first in a series of live releases which are going to be released during 2020.

Pre-orders are available here.

Tracklisting:

CD1

“O.D.'d On Life Itself“

“The Red And The Black“

“Golden Age Of Leather“

“Burnin’ For You“

“Career Of Evil“

“Shooting Shark“

“The Vigil“

“Me262“

“Buck’s Boogie“

“Black Blade“

CD2

“Then Came The Last Days Of May“

“Godzilla“

“(Don’t Fear) The Reaper“

“Harvester Of Eyes“

“I Love The Night“

“Hot Rails To Hell“

“Cities On Flame With Rock And Roll“

"I Love The Night" video:

“Harvester Of Eyes” video:

Lineup:

Eric Bloom - Vocals, Guitar, Keyboards

Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser - Guitar, Vocals

Richie Castellano - Keyboards, Guitar, Vocals

Jules Radino - Drums, Percussion

Kasim Sulton - Bass Guitar, Vocals

Originally released in 1994, Cult Classic includes updated recordings of the band’s biggest hits, including such classics as "(Don't Fear) The Reaper,” "Burning for You,” “Astronomy,” and “Godzilla,” among others. This reissue is remastered and comes with updated artwork. It will be available on CD and 2xLP (180g, gatefold) formats.

“Cult Classic hasn’t been available for many years and now here it is again in all these new ways," adds Bloom.

Pre-orders are available here.

Tracklisting:

“Don’t Fear The Reaper“

“E.T.I. (Extraterrestrial Intelligence)“

“M.E. 262“

“This Ain’t The Summer Of Love“

“Burning For You“

“O.D.’D On Life Itself“

“Flaming Telepaths“

“Godzilla“

“Astronomy“

“Cities On Flame With Rock ‘N’ Roll“

“Harvester Of Eyes“

“Buck’s Boogie“

“Don’t Fear The Reaper“ (TV Mix)

“Godzilla“ (TV Mix)

“Astronomy“:

“(Don’t Fear) The Reaper”:

Lineup:

Eric Bloom - lead vocals, stun guitar, keyboards, producer

Donald 'Buck Dharma' Roeser - lead guitar, vocals, keyboards, producer

Allen Lanier - keyboards, rhythm guitar, backing vocals

Jon Rogers - bass, backing vocals

Chuck Burgi - drums, percussion, backing vocals

Find all Blue Öyster Cult tour dates here.