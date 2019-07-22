MARTY FRIEDMAN And "Super Band" To Tour Australia In December

Pinnacle Music Group have announced that the legendary guitar virtuoso, Marty Friedman, will be returning to Australia, for the first time with his full “Super Band” across four very intimate venues.

With a career of over 30 years with some of the world’s biggest heavy metal acts on top of an absolutely monumental solo career, Marty Friedman is a household name for guitarists across the world, and Australian fans get the chance to see the legendary shredder himself tear it up onstage in four incredibly intimate venues, giving fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience Friedman’s guitar wizardry closer than ever before.

Ultimate VIP Packages Available! - You all have heard how great the VIP packages were for Marty's US and Europe tours - this time will top even that. What you get with this great package:

- Meet Marty and have ALL your items signed - no limit

- Photo with Marty - with your own camera

- Chat with Marty - no rush through

- Exclusive Marty Friedman guitar pick - the exact same one he uses

- And the rarest of the rare—the VIP only CD, Marty's Vault 4: Wicked Sh*t From Japan

If you know anything about the previous VIP packages, you will know that participants all received Marty's Vault 1, 2 & 3. Those are not available anywhere anymore. The new 75 minute Marty's Vault “4” CD continues in a series of Marty's recordings that he has done in Japan that have not been heard outside of Japan and contain some of Marty's finest and favorite playing of his career. This is a must have for any Marty collector and is not for sale anywhere and ONLY available with the VIP package.

VIP packages are limited. To get yours now, please send an empty email to: vip.info@martyfriedman.com

Tickets for the Australian tour are on sale now via pinnaclemusic.eventbrite.com or Oztix.

Dates:

December

11 - Sydney, Australia - Crowbar

12 - Brisbane, Australia - Crowbar

13 - Melbourne, Australia - Bendigo Hotel

14 - Canberra, Australia - The Basement