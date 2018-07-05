MARYANN COTTON - HAL PATINO Suffers Heart Attack

"I’d like to take a minute to let everyone know what is going on," says Maryann Cotton.

"As you all know, we have started our Murder tour. We are currently in Las Vegas headed to Canada, during our stay here my father, Hal Patino, had a mild heart attack and has been hospitalized since Sunday July 1st at Desert Springs Hospital. He fainted during the day at around 1:30 pm. When we admitted him to the hospital he had a blood pressure of 236; normal being 120. Due to his high blood pressure, he will not be able to perform in Canada. We are not sure as of now if he will need surgery or not, but we are keeping a close eye on him and hopefully he will be back to play the rest of the tour. This is a tough time for everyone, especially me, but I am positive about his recovery."

"We are working on getting a stand-in for the Canada shows, and due to this setback, we really hope to give the fans a decent show. Please keep my father in your prayers."