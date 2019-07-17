MASS Issue Unreleased 1982 Album Fighter On Vinyl And CD

U.S. heavy metallers Mass recorded their first album for A&M Records, Fighter, but was eventually put on the shelf by the label due to the band’s poor management.

After 37 years and with the help from Roxx Productions and No Life Til Metal, Mass has shared their very first recordings the way they were intended to be heard – raw and energetic! Fighter was produced Tom Allom (Judas Priest) and is available on black or white vinyl, and on CD with never before released bonus tracks. Order copies at this location.

Fighter is a heavy album, especially considering it was recorded in the early 1980's. The band offer a lot of variety with heavier tracks, some lighter moments and plenty of killer hooks. A few of the tracks from Fighter were later re-recorded for New Birth including "Watch Her Walk", "Too Far Gone", "Voyager" and "Do You Love Me". However, the raw ‘80's production along with some excellent modern mastering techniques gives these recordings the edge over the New Birth versions. As well, "Bad Man's Reputation" was released a few years ago as a bonus track on the Best Ones CD. The rest of the songs are exclusive to the vinyl version. The heavier tracks such as "Watch Her Walk", "Too Far Gone", "Slip of the Tongue" and "Bad Man's Reputation" feature some searing guitar work. One of the biggest highlights is the title track, a doomy heavy metal song with a darker feel than some of the more upbeat songs. Fighter was recorded on analog equipment and belongs on vinyl.

The artwork has been completely re-worked by Scott Waters of NoLifeTilMetal, along with the help of Mass vocalist Louis St August. Both the LP and CD are printed on a special uncoated paper stock and features photos of the original band members, as would have been seen if the album had been released in 1982. The inserts include liner notes by Louis St August as well as lyrics and period-accurate photos.