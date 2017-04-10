MASTODON - New Album Storms The Charts Worldwide

Emperor Of Sand, the eighth studio album from Mastodon, has entered the Canadian Sounsscan charts at #1 and Billboard's Top 200 Albums Chart at the #7 position and marks the band's third consecutive album to enter into the Top Ten, including Once More 'Round the Sun (2014) and The Hunter (2011) in the US.



Mastodon had the biggest international debut of their career with first week chart position highs in multiple countries. Emperor Of Sand also reached the Top 10 in Australia (#3), Finland (#4), Sweden (#5), Norway (#6), Ireland (#7), and New Zealand (#9).



Thrilled with this achievement, the band has offered this statement: "We want to thank all of our fans for running out and picking up a copy of our new album Emperor Of Sand. The support you guys have shown us has been unbelievable. The album is an important and emotional one for us and it makes us very happy that it is connecting with you. We're excited to play it for you on tour!! See you soon!"

Mastodon performed “Show Yourself” on April 3rd on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Video of the performance is available for streaming below.

On April 20, the band will perform at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles as part of their upcoming spring US headline tour,which begins on April 14 in Missoula, MT, with support from Eagles of Death Metal and Russian Circles. The band will also perform at several festivals, including the Carolina Rebellion Festival on May 5. Each pair of tickets purchased online (excluding festival dates and the May 6 Philadelphia show) includes a choice of a physical or digital copy of Emperor of Sand. Tickets are on sale now.

Mastodon tour dates:

April

14 - Missoula, MT - Wilma Theater

15 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater

16 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

18 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium

21 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex

24 - Denver, CO - Fillmore

26 - Kansas City, KS - Uptown Theater

27 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant

28 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

29 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville Festival

30 - Ft. Myers, FL - Fort Rock Festival

May

2 - Washington, DC - Fillmore

3 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

4 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

5 - Concord, NC - Caroline Rebellion Festival

6 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

8 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

9 - Portland, ME - State Theater

11 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

13 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

14 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

16 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Theater

17 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

18 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

19 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

20 - Austin, TX - ACL Live





For all tour dates and visit here.