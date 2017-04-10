MASTODON - New Album Storms The Charts Worldwide
April 10, 2017, an hour ago
Emperor Of Sand, the eighth studio album from Mastodon, has entered the Canadian Sounsscan charts at #1 and Billboard's Top 200 Albums Chart at the #7 position and marks the band's third consecutive album to enter into the Top Ten, including Once More 'Round the Sun (2014) and The Hunter (2011) in the US.
Mastodon had the biggest international debut of their career with first week chart position highs in multiple countries. Emperor Of Sand also reached the Top 10 in Australia (#3), Finland (#4), Sweden (#5), Norway (#6), Ireland (#7), and New Zealand (#9).
Thrilled with this achievement, the band has offered this statement: "We want to thank all of our fans for running out and picking up a copy of our new album Emperor Of Sand. The support you guys have shown us has been unbelievable. The album is an important and emotional one for us and it makes us very happy that it is connecting with you. We're excited to play it for you on tour!! See you soon!"
Mastodon performed “Show Yourself” on April 3rd on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Video of the performance is available for streaming below.
On April 20, the band will perform at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles as part of their upcoming spring US headline tour,which begins on April 14 in Missoula, MT, with support from Eagles of Death Metal and Russian Circles. The band will also perform at several festivals, including the Carolina Rebellion Festival on May 5. Each pair of tickets purchased online (excluding festival dates and the May 6 Philadelphia show) includes a choice of a physical or digital copy of Emperor of Sand. Tickets are on sale now.
Mastodon tour dates:
April
14 - Missoula, MT - Wilma Theater
15 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater
16 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
18 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium
21 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex
24 - Denver, CO - Fillmore
26 - Kansas City, KS - Uptown Theater
27 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant
28 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
29 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville Festival
30 - Ft. Myers, FL - Fort Rock Festival
May
2 - Washington, DC - Fillmore
3 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
4 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
5 - Concord, NC - Caroline Rebellion Festival
6 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory
8 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
9 - Portland, ME - State Theater
11 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
13 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom
14 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
16 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Theater
17 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
18 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall
19 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
20 - Austin, TX - ACL Live
For all tour dates and visit here.