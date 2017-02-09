MAYHEM Drummer HELLHAMMER Reflects On Band’s Grim History - “We Were Repulsed By Music About Love And Kindness... We Just Hated It”

As Mayhem plays 1994's De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas in full on tour, members of the band reflect on the grim history that brought them here in a new feature from Rolling Stone.

"We were repulsed by music about love and kindness - we just hated it," says Jan Axel Blomberg, drummer for the pioneering Norwegian black metal band, who is known better by the name Hellhammer. "We wanted to make music that was the extreme opposite of that."

"I guess there's a lot of good things in life," offers vocalist Attila Csihar, who pronounces his last name "chee-har" in a thick Hungarian accent. "The sun comes up every morning, and it's beautiful, and there's nature and family. But if you look at what's going on in the world … we are living in a nuthouse with fucking wars and governments controlling people. So it has been my personal path to understand and embrace the darkness."

Read the full story at RollingStone.com.

Mayhem are marching their way across North America, performing De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas in its monumental entirety. The trek comes to a close on February 19th in New York, New York. Support provided by Black Anvil and Inquisition.

Remaining tour dates:

February

10 - Alamo Music Hall - San Antonio, TX

11 - Trees - Dallas, TX

13 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

14 - Throne Theater - Wilmington, NC

15 - The Howard Theater - Washington, DC

16 - Theatre Of The Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

17 - The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY

18 - Royale - Boston, MA

19 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

Mayhem's Live In Sarpsborg receives it’s official debut release on this Peaceville 2017 pressing, due for release on April 7th. Pre-order here.

With new audio captured from a master source, the show, originally performed on February 28th, 1990 was one of only a handful to feature the now legendary lineup of Dead, Euronymous, Hellhammer and Necrobutcher.

Perfectly demonstrating the pure raw essence of Mayhem, the band surge through some of their early classics, from the Deathcrush release to tracks which would later feature on their highly revered debut, De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas.

This first edition of Live in Sarpsborg is presented on limited clear heavyweight vinyl and includes a 12" booklet featuring rare and unseen band photos, plus extensive thoughts and recollections from Metalion and others associated with the event, as well as former Mayhem members Manheim and Messiah.

Tracklisting:

Side A

“Deathcrush”

“Necrolust”

“Funeral Fog”

“Freezing Moon”

Side B

“Carnage”

“Buried By Time And Dust”

“Chainsaw Gutsfuck”

“Pure Fucking Armageddon”