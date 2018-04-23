MC5 Bassist MICHAEL DAVIS - I Brought Down The MC5 Book Now Available

Famed bass player from MC5, Michael Davis, takes us on a rollercoaster ride of triumph and tragedy in his 350-page memoir titled I Brought Down The MC5. The book includes rarely seen photos and original artwork by Davis.

“I basically wanted to be the MC5. The attack! They were really on! They were brilliant!” - Lemmy (Motörhead)

MC5 was an American rock band from Lincoln Park, Michigan, formed in 1964. The original band lineup consisted of vocalist Rob Tyner, guitarists Wayne Kramer and Fred "Sonic" Smith, bassist Michael Davis, and drummer Dennis Thompson. The MC5's leftist political ties and anti-establishment lyrics and music positioned them as emerging innovators of the punk movement in the United States. Their loud, energetic style of back-to-basics rock and roll included elements of garage rock, hard rock, blues rock, and psychedelic rock.

MC5 had a promising beginning which earned them a January 1969 cover appearance in Rolling Stone and a story written by Eric Ehrmann before their debut album was released. They developed a reputation for energetic live performances, one of which was recorded as their 1969 debut album Kick Out the Jams. In 1972, just three years after their debut record, the band came to an end. MC5 was often cited as one of the most important American hard rock groups of their era. Their three albums are regarded by many as classics, and their song “Kick Out The Jams” is widely covered.

“For me, Michael was the original cool guy... He belongs in the Hall Of Fame, along with his whole group, for their contributions to American music and its politics.” - Iggy Pop

Chapters:

Intro

Sandals And Needles

The Apple Bites Back

Like A Rolling Stone

Everybody Must Get Stoned

I Can Only Give You Everything

Getting Down

The New York Minute

The Promise Is Broken

Atlantic Crossing

Out Of The Frying Pan

Into The Fire

The Bridge To Nowhere

Delirious Alcoholic Megalosaurus

Play With Fire

The Oven

The Mind Shifts

The Road With No Name

My Time After Awhile

Epilogue

Purchase Michael Davis's I Brought Down The MC5 book here.