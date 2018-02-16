Metal Blade Records' BRIAN SLAGEL Offers Advice To Bands Looking To Get Signed, Discusses The Importance Of Streaming; Video

This week, The Music Biz Weekly Podcast are joined by Brian Slagel, CEO of Metal Blade Records.

"Brian shares his thoughts on the importance of social media and how important is social media when considering a band for a record deal. We talk about bands having to pay their dues. Is college radio still important? The importance of streaming your music. The future of touring. And Brian leaves us with a couple important bits of advice for bands looking to get signed."

Watch below, and visit Metal Blade Records at this location.