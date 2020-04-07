Metal Booking Agent Thinks Touring Will Start Back Up In 2021

Book agent Daniel DeFonce, who runs the Devastation On The Nation Tour, is warning other booking agents, promotors, and fans that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, touring likely won’t start back until 2021. Big summer tours like Megadeth and Lamb Of God’s co-headlining tour, Rammstein’s stadium tour, and Mötley Crüe’s huge reunion tour are currently scheduled to go on as planned, but may have to change in the coming months.

DeFonce posted the following statement on his Twitter account:

“Too many people are being optimistic about touring in my opinion. This is very hard for me to even say. My life revolves around bands going on tour.

“My opinion on when touring will start back up? Early 2021. Even if tours happen later this year…

“If tours happen later this year, the turnouts will be cut in half, capacity of venues will be cut in half or even lower, if they are still in business. People will still be scared to go out even if social distancing is lifted.

“How many promoters will have funds to back up the loss of any shows? I also see a lot of deals being turned into door deals. How many bands can leave home to play shows for door deals?

“As each day goes by, it gets scarier and scarier how serious this virus is getting. My girlfriend works at a hospital. I hear about this stuff everyday she comes home from work. About all the changes they’re making, how she may have to hop between different hospitals.

“Please chime in with your opinions if you’d like…

“As everyday goes by, I am mentally preparing myself to have to start looking for a new job outside of the music industry. It’s just what I will need to do and I am preparing myself for that.”