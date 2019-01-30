METAL MIKE's Metal Heroes Summer Camp Set For August 2019

Guitarist Metal Mike Chlasciak's Metal Heroes Summer Camp is designed to teach, motivate and inspire metal players ages 14-21. Nested in the beautiful Catskill Mountains of up-state New York, it provides a week long experience with themed workshops, special industry guests, clinics, jams, live performances, campfires, giveaways and much more. Camp is open to guitar, bass, drums and vocals.

Metal Mike comments: "One of my favourite things to observe within the Summer Camp is seeing the young players just totally open up while pursuing their passion of heavy music. Once you put someone in the environment they feel comfortable in, surrounded by others who are into the same interests as them, the friendship and camaraderie go through the roof. The Summer Camp is the crown jewel of my Metal Heroes Music Academy and it is always a highlight for us. Last year we celebrated our 5th year camp anniversary and 2019 edition will be absolutely awesome."

Learn more and pre-register here.

Metal Mike is most commonly known as the long standing guitarist to The Metal God - Rob Halford. Metal Mike is also a solo artist, an in-demand guitar coach, an entrepreneur and a Berklee College of Music graduate.