METALACHI Announce North American Summer Tour Dates

Metalachi - the world's first and only heavy metal mariachi band - have scheduled even more tour dates this summer, kicking off on July 19th in Flagstaff, AZ. During this tour, the band is scheduled to perform at Heavy Montreal and in Toronto and Waterloo, marking Metalachi's first foray into Canada!

Metalachi manager Warren Moscow says, "We are especially excited to be crossing the border... not the one to the south, but the one to the north, for the first time ever as we do two solo shows in Toronto and Waterloo! We're even more excited to reach a Metalachi milestone as we perform on our biggest festival stage yet at Heavy Montreal! The fest features an amazing lineup, including Anthrax, Quiet Riot, Steel Panther, Godsmack, Ghost and Slayer... just to name a few."

Metalachi Summer 2019 Tour Dates:

July

19 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theater

20 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar

21 - Denver, CO - Denver County Fair

28 - Montreal, QC - Heavy Montreal at Parc Jean-Drapeau

30 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

31 - Waterloo, ON - Starlight Social Club

August

2 - Lombard, IL - Brauerhouse

3 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

4 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

6 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

8 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

9 - South Lake Tahoe, CA - Heavenly Village Summer Concert Series

10 - Mammoth Lakes, CA - Mammoth Margarita Festival at The Village

Metalachi is touring in support of their most recent full-length album, 2018's Tres. The album is available via all major digital platforms and metalachi.com, and features covers of songs originally performed by artists such as Judas Priest, Dio, Journey, Guns N' Roses and more!

Tres features Metalachi's popular cover of the Queen classic, "Bohemian Rhapsody". The music video, which features a cameo by comedian Felipe Esparza, and was directed by Michael Estrella, can be viewed only on YouTube.

Hailing from Hollywood, CA via Juarez, Mexico, Metalachi is a musical / comedy stage show that somehow seamlessly blends the world of Spinal Tap and Cheech & Chong into an over-the-top stage spectacle. The band is comprised of a five-piece ensemble of classically trained mariachi musician siblings, that have been fused together with the power of heavy metal. Fans can expect an unlikely meshing of metal classics from artist such as Metallica, Slayer, Ozzy Osbourne and more with traditional mariachi standards from the likes of Vicente Fernandez and Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlan... all played with traditional mariachi instrumentation but with a stage show that strays far from traditional!