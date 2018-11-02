METALLICA - ...And Justice For All Deluxe Reissue Released Today; In-Depth Interview With Journalist DAVID FRICKE Available (Video)

Metallica have checked in with the following:

"Renowned journalist David Fricke joined us in Pittsburgh, PA for a lengthy chat about ...And Justice for All. Our very first feature in Rolling Stone was penned by David and we get into the origins of the nine tracks and cover the making of the first video of our career, 'One'. Director Michael Salomon flew in from Seattle to reunite with us for the first time in nearly 30 years to discuss how 'One' came together from the concept to final production.

Tune in to your local radio station as the interview will air locally as well. Visit Metallica.com for a list of radio stations."

Metallica are celebrating the …And Justice for All Deluxe Box Set (available today, November 2nd) by posting live versions of each song from the album from over the years. Below you can see the band perform "The Frayed Ends Of Sanity" at Hietaniemi in Helsinki, Finland on May 28th, 2014.

A message from Metallica: "We’re celebrating the November 2nd release of …And Justice For All (Remastered) with #MetallicaTShirtDay!

"Join us in wearing your favorite Metallica shirt (don’t worry… it’s casual Friday, right?!), post a picture of yourself, and tag it with #MetallicaTShirtDay to see yourself on the homepage of Metallica.com.

"We can’t wait to see the Metallica Family out in full force, representing with your favorite ‘Tallica shirt!"

Says Metallica: "Next up in our line of reissues is …And Justice For All! As many of you know, we’ve been rereleasing our albums remastered for the most advanced sound quality possible along with special deluxe editions including previously unreleased audio and video recordings. Next up is …Justice, coming to your favourite music retailer, Metallica.com and the Probity Merch UK/EU Metallica Shop on November 2nd with pre-orders beginning today.

"Available in both physical and digital versions, there will be multiple options to suit your taste... double LP on 180-gram vinyl, CD, cassette, 3-CD expanded edition and deluxe box set, all remastered as overseen by Greg Fidelman. The 3-CD set includes the remastered album, two discs including never before released rough mixes, demos and live tracks, and an expanded booklet including unseen photos taken by the master, Ross Halfin. The limited edition, one-pressing-only deluxe box set includes the remastered CD and double LP versions of the album, “One” 10” vinyl picture disc, triple live LP set featuring a newly mixed version of the band's iconic show from Seattle ‘89 by Greg Fidelman, 4 DVDs, 11 CDs of unreleased demos, rough mixes, interviews and live tracks, many of which have never been available and were pulled from our personal collections. There’s also a 120-page hardcover book with rare and never-before-seen photos from Ross Halfin’s vaults and friends and family, along with essays by those who were with us for the madness. Still not enough? The box also includes a set of four patches, a Pushead print, a tour laminate, lyric sheets and a download card for all the audio goodies included.

"Pre-order your copy now and we’ll send you a digital remastered version of “Dyers Eve” (streaming below), while pre-orders of the expanded and deluxe editions will receive an additional instant download of “Eye Of The Beholder" (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, England – October 10, 1988) (streaming below). Several additional instant grats will be sent to all pre-orders between now and November 2nd.

"Deluxe box sets are limited edition collectors’ items, so get yours before they are gone! You may pre-order all the configurations in the Met Store now and also our store serving European fans and beyond, and of course …And Justice For All will be available at your local record stores around the world on Friday, November 2nd."

Tracklistings:

...And Justice For All (Remastered) - Available on Vinyl, CD, Cassette and Digitally

"Blackened"

"...And Justice For All"

"Eye Of The Beholder"

"One"

"The Shortest Straw"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"The Frayed Ends Of Sanity"

"To Live Is To Die"

"Dyers Eve"

Remastered by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering, Los Angeles, CA

...And Justice For All (Remastered): 3-CD Expanded Edition

Disc One: ...And Justice For All (Remastered)

"Blackened"

"...And Justice For All"

"Eye Of The Beholder"

"One"

"The Shortest Straw"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"The Frayed Ends Of Sanity"

"To Live Is To Die"

"Dyers Eve"

Remastered by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering, Los Angeles, CA.

Disc Two: Demos & Rough Mixes - Previously Unreleased

"Blackened" (November 1987 Demo)

"...And Justice For All" (November 1987, Writing in Progress)

"Eye Of The Beholder" (November 1987, Writing in Progress)

"One" (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

"The Shortest Straw" (December 1987, Writing in Progress)

"Harvester Of Sorrow" (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

"The Frayed Ends Of Sanity" (November 1987 Demo)

"To Live Is To Die" (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

"Dyers Eve" (January 1988 Demo)

Disc Three: Live from the Damaged Justice Tour - Previously Unreleased except where noted

"Blackened" (Live – Seattle ’89) - Previously released on Live Shit: Binge & Purge. Newly mixed by Greg Fidelman.

"For Whom The Bell Tolls" (Live at Long Beach Arena, Long Beach, CA – December 7th, 1988)

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)" (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, England – October 10th, 1988)

"Leper Messiah" (Live at Long Beach Arena, Long Beach, CA – December 7th, 1988)

"Harvester Of Sorrow" (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, England – October 10th, 1988)

"Eye Of The Beholder" (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, England – October 10th, 1988)

"Seek & Destroy" (Live at the Troubadour, West Hollywood, CA – May 24th, 1988)

"Creeping Death" (Live at Reunion Arena, Dallas, TX – February 5th, 1989) - Previously released as a b-side to one of the many singles for One. Newly remastered.

"One" (Live – Seattle ’89) - Previously released on Live Shit: Binge & Purge. Newly mixed by Greg Fidelman.

"…And Justice For All" (Live at Long Beach Arena, Long Beach, CA – December 7th, 1988)

"Whiplash" (Live at the Troubadour, West Hollywood, CA – May 24th, 1988)

"Breadfan" (Live at Seattle Coliseum, Seattle, WA – August 30th, 1989) - Previously released on The 6 1/2 Year Anniversary EP as part of The Good, The Bad & The Live box set. Newly remastered.

...And Justice For All (Remastered): Deluxe Box Set

LP 1 & 2: ...And Justice For All (Remastered)

Side One

"Blackened"

"...And Justice For All"

Side Two

"Eye Of The Beholder"



"One"

Side Three

"The Shortest Straw"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"The Frayed Ends Of Sanity"

Side Four

"To Live Is To Die"

"Dyers Eve"

Remastered by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering, Los Angeles, CA

Vinyl lacquers by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering, Hollywood, CA

LP 3: "One" 10" Picture Disc

Side One

"One"

Side Two

"Seek & Destroy" (Live at Reunion Arena, Dallas, TX – February 5th, 1989)

Artwork by Pushead

Remastered by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering, Los Angeles, CA

LP 4, 5 & 6: Seattle ‘89

Side One

"The Ecstasy of Gold"

"Blackened" (Live)

"For Whom The Bell Tolls" (Live)

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)" (Live)

Side Two

"Harvester Of Sorrow" (Live)

"The Four Horsemen" (Live)

"The Thing That Should Not Be" (Live)

Side Three

Bass Solo (Live)

"Master of Puppets" (Live)

"Fade to Black" (Live)

Side Four

"Seek & Destroy" (Live)

"...And Justice For All" (Live)

"One" (Live)

Side Five

"Creeping Death" (Live)

Guitar Solo (Live)

"Battery" (Live)

Side Six

Encore Jam (Live)

"Last Caress" (Live)

"Am I Evil?" (Live)

"Whiplash" (Live)

"Breadfan" (Live)

Recorded live on August 29th and August 30th, 1989 at Seattle Coliseum in Seattle, WA

Mixed by Greg Fidelman

Mastered by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering, Los Angeles, CA

Vinyl lacquers by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering, Hollywood, CA

CD 1: ...And Justice For All (Remastered)

"Blackened"

"...And Justice For All"

"Eye Of The Beholder"

"One"

"The Shortest Straw"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"The Frayed Ends Of Sanity"

"To Live Is To Die"

"Dyers Eve"

CD 2: Interviews

KSDT Interview with Jason

Circus Magazine Interview with James

KNAC Report from LA Monsters of Rock

KHDX Interview with Kirk

Metal Forces Magazine Interview with Lars

CD 3 & 4: Riffs, Jams & Demos

Disc One

"Blackened" (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes)

"Blackened" (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes II)

"…And Justice For All" (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes)

"…And Justice For All" (1988, From James’ Riff Tapes)

"Eye Of The Beholder" (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes)

"Eye Of The Beholder" (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes II)

"One" (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes)

"The Shortest Straw" (1986, From James’ Riff Tapes)

"The Shortest Straw" (1986, from James’ Riff Tapes II)

"Harvester Of Sorrow" (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes)

"The Frayed Ends Of Sanity" (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes)

"To Live Is To Die" (1986, From James’ Riff Tapes)

"To Live Is To Die" (1988, From James’ Riff Tapes)

"Dyers Eve" (1986, From James’ Riff Tapes)

"Dyers Eve" (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes)

"Blackened" (October 1987, Writing in Progress)

"…And Justice For All" (October 1987, Writing in Progress)

"…And Justice For All" (October 1987, Writing in Progress II)

"One" (October 1987, Writing in Progress)

"The Shortest Straw" (October 1987, Writing in Progress)

"…And Justice For All" (November 1987, Writing in Progress)

"The Frayed Ends Of Sanity" (November 1987, Writing in Progress)

"One" (November 1987, Writing in Progress)

"Dyers Eve" (November 1987, Writing in Progress)

"Eye Of The Beholder" (November 1987, Writing in Progress)

"To Live Is To Die" (November 1987, Writing in Progress)

"The Shortest Straw" (December 1987, Writing in Progress)

"Harvester Of Sorrow" (December 1987, Writing in Progress)

Disc Two

"Blackened" (November 1987 Demo)

"…And Justice For All" (November 1987 Demo)

"Eye Of The Beholder" (November 1987 Demo)

"One" (November 1987 Demo)

"The Frayed Ends Of Sanity" (November 1987 Demo)

"Eye Of The Beholder" (January 1988 Demo)

"The Shortest Straw" (January 1988 Demo)

"Harvester Of Sorrow" (January 1988 Demo)

"Dyers Eve" (January 1988 Demo)

"To Live Is To Die" (January 1988 Demo)

CD 5: Rough Mixes from the Vault

"Blackened" (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

"…And Justice For All" (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

"Eye Of The Beholder" (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

"One" (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

"The Shortest Straw" (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

"Harvester Of Sorrow" (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

"The Frayed Ends Of Sanity" (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

"To Live Is To Die" (Acoustic Intro) (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

"To Live Is To Die" (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

"Dyers Eve" (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

"Breadfan" (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

"The Prince" (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

CD 6 & 7: Live at the Troubadour, West Hollywood, CA - May 24th, 1988 + B-Sides

Disc One

"Creeping Death" (Live)

"For Whom The Bell Tolls" (Live)

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)" (Live)

"The Four Horsemen" (Live)

"Whiplash" (Live)

"Fade to Black" (Live)

"Seek & Destroy" (Live)

"Master of Puppets" (Live)

"Encore Jam (Live)

"Last Caress" (Live)

"Am I Evil?" (Live)

"Battery" (Live)

Disc Two

Encore Jam #2 (Live)

"Harvester Of Sorrow" (Live)

"Leper Messiah" (Live)

"Blitzkrieg" (Live)

B-Sides

"Breadfan" (Remastered)

"The Prince" (Remastered)

"For Whom The Bell Tolls" (Live) *

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)" (Live) *

"Seek & Destroy" (Live) *

"Creeping Death" (Live) *

"Harvester Of Sorrow" (Live) **

"One" (Live) **

"Breadfan" (Live) ***

"Last Caress" (Live) ***

* Recorded live at Reunion Arena, Dallas, TX on February 5th, 1989

** Recorded live at Seattle Coliseum, Seattle, WA on August 29th, 1989

*** Recorded live at Seattle Coliseum, Seattle, WA on August 30th, 1989

CD 8 & 9: Live at the Hammersmith Odeon, London, England - October 10th, 1988 + Radio Edits

Disc One

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)" (Live)

"The Four Horsemen" (Live)

"Harvester Of Sorrow" (Live)

"Eye Of The Beholder" (Live)

Bass Solo (Live)

"Master of Puppets" (Live)

"Damage, Inc." (Live)

"One" (Live)

"Seek & Destroy" (Live)

"…And Justice For All" (Live) * Note: there is a tape cut on this track

Disc Two

"Encore Jam (Live)

"Creeping Death" (Live)

"Fade to Black" (Live)

Guitar Solo (Live)

"Battery" (Live)

Encore Jam #2 (Live)

"Last Caress" (Live)

"Am I Evil?" (Live)

"Whiplash" (Live)

Radio Edits

"Eye Of The Beholder" (Radio Edit)

"One" (Radio Edit)

"...And Justice For All" (Radio Edit)

CD 10 & 11: Live at Long Beach Arena, Long Beach, CA - December 7, 1988 + More

Disc One

"Blackened" (Live) *Note: there is a tape cut on this track

"For Whom The Bell Tolls" (Live)

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)" (Live)

"Leper Messiah" (Live)

"Harvester Of Sorrow" (Live)

"Eye Of The Beholder" (Live)

Bass Solo (Live)

"Master of Puppets" (Live)

"One" (Live)

"Seek & Destroy" (Live)

Disc Two

"…And Justice For All" (Live)

Encore Jam (Live)

"Creeping Death" (Live)

"Fade to Black" (Live)

Guitar Solo (Live)

"Battery" (Live)

Live at UIC Pavilion, Chicago, IL - November 18th, 1988

"Last Caress" (Live)

"Am I Evil?" (Live)

"Whiplash" (Live)

DVD 1: ...And Camcorder for All & "One"

...And Camcorders For All - Featuring previously unreleased footage shot on Lars' camcorder

Intro

Barcelona

Leiden

San Francisco

San Antonio

Dallas

Philadelphia

Buffalo

Auckland

Osaka

Hoffman Estates

Richfield

Thornville

Greenville

Atlanta

Biloxi

Concord

Irvine (Night #2)

Irvine (Night #3)

São Paulo (Night #1)

São Paulo (Night #2)

"One"

One Introduction with Lars

"One"

"One" (Jammin’ Version)

"One" (Live at the 31st Annual Grammy Awards)

"One" B-Roll - Previously Unreleased

Intro

Band

Lars

Kirk

James

Jason

More Band

DVD 2: Live at Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA - September 15th, 1989 - Previously Unreleased

"The Ecstasy of Gold"

"Blackened"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"The Four Horsemen"

"The Thing That Should Not Be"

Bass Solo

"Master of Puppets"

"Fade to Black"

"Seek & Destroy"

"…And Justice For All"

"One"

"Creeping Death"

Guitar Solo

"Battery"

Encore Jam

"Last Caress"

"Am I Evil?"

"Damage, Inc."

"Blitzkrieg"

"Breadfan"

DVD 3: Live at the Stone Balloon, Newark, DE - August 7th, 1989 - Previously Unreleased Fan-Shot Footage

Backstage Shit

"The Ecstasy of Gold"

"Creeping Death"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"The Four Horsemen"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"Phantom Lord"

Bass Solo

"Master of Puppets"

"Fade to Black"

"No Remorse"

"Seek & Destroy"

"Last Caress"

"Am I Evil?"

"Motorbreath"

"Hit the Lights"

"Blitzkrieg"

"Damage, Inc."

"Breadfan"

DVD 4: Justice On Wheels, Masa Ito Interviews, Raw Live Footage

Justice On Wheels - A MuchMusic Documentary

Intro

The Road Crew

The Fans

The Band

The Video

Masa Ito Interviews - Previously Unreleased

Lars

James

Jason

Kirk

Raw Live Footage (Live at JFK Stadium, Philadelphia, PA – June 11th, 1988) - Previously Unreleased

"Whiplash"

"Fade to Black"

"Seek & Destroy"

Raw Live Footage (Live at RPI Field House, Troy, NY – March 15th, 1989) - Previously Unreleased

"Master of Puppets"

"One"

Raw Live Footage (Live at Copps Coliseum, Hamilton, Ontario – April 8th, 1989) -Previously Unreleased

"Master of Puppets"

"One"

"Seek & Destroy"

_______

"One" live from Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, CA on December 7th, 1988:

"The Shortest Straw" "writing in progress" demo:

Unboxing video:

"Dyers Eve" (Remastered):

Rare live videos:

"To Live Is To Die" at The Fillmore in San Francisco, CA on December 7th, 2011:

“Harvester Of Sorrow” at The Stone Balloon, Newark, DE on August 7th, 1989:

"Dyers Eve" at The Forum in Inglewood, CA on March 5th, 2004:

"Blackened" at the Pontiac Silverdome in Detroit, Michigan on December 31st, 1999:

"The Shortest Straw" at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. on July 17th, 1992:

"Eye Of The Beholder" (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, England - October 10th, 1988):

"Harvester Of Sorrow at the Monsters of Rock Festival in Donington, England on August 17th, 1991: