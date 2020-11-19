METALLICA - By Popular Demand: Helping Hands Concert Still Available

"Did you miss Helping Hands last weekend? We’ve got you covered!," states a message from Metallica.

"The overwhelmingly positive response to the show has blown our minds, and with the enthusiastic support of our fans, we are extending the opportunity to watch! We are so grateful for everyone who helped make this first of its kind event such a success. For those few hours, things felt as close to normal as they have all year and we loved being able to connect with fans all over the world and perform together again.

"All funds raised by ticket purchases still go straight to the All Within My Hands Foundation to assist in their work of supporting communities in need. The show will be available to buy until 11:59 PM, PST on Giving Tuesday, December 1st. Thank you to all our fans out there for helping us give back!"

Watch the show here.