METALLICA - Custom Built Godin A5 Ultra Trans Green Bass Added To Helping Hands Auction

Metallica’s second All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert & Auction will be moving forward as the band’s first ever worldwide pay-per-view event. This special acoustic show benefitting the All Within My Hands foundation will stream live from Metallica HQ on Saturday, November 14 at 2 PM, Pacific.

Ticket holders can enjoy multiple replays up to 48 hours from when they first start the stream. Further information on ticket sales, VIP packages, bundles etc. can be found here. Ticket sales will directly benefit the foundation.

Metallica recently launched The Helping Hands Auction: "We have some awesome auction items and experiences available for you to bid on now! Head over to our auction page to check it out for yourself, pick your favorites, and get your bids in! The auction will run until Friday, November 20, 2020 at 5:00 PM PST."

The auction now includes a one-of-kind, custom-built Godin A5 Ultra Trans Green Bass, made by Godin Guitars specifically for the event. It will be signed by all four Metallica members and played by bassist Robert Trujillo.

Check out the auction here.

Get your ticket here.

All Within My Hands is a 501(c)3 non-profit foundation established in 2017 as a way for the Metallica family to give back to communities that have supported the band. Just this year, AWMH has donated $645,000 to COVID-19 related relief funds including Feeding America, Direct Relief, as well as to charities assisting those in the entertainment and hospitality industries suddenly without work. More recently the foundation donated $350,000 to aid those affected by the West Coast wildfires. Finally, the foundation’s Metallica Scholars Initiative is now in its second year, supported by a $1.5 million grant benefiting 15 community colleges across the country.

Metallica and All Within My Hands are committed to running an organization of the highest integrity where expenses are kept to a minimum and are paid for entirely by the band, the board, and friends who have worked with the band over many years and are excited to help in this mission. As always, 100% of proceeds from this years Helping Hands event - tickets, fees and auction items - will go directly to help those in need, with Metallica and the foundation covering all production costs and expenses.