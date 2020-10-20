METALLICA - "Enter Sandman" Haunted House Halloween Light Show 2020 Video Posted

YouTube user Tom BetGeorge has returned with another seasonal lightshow, this time with an "Enter Sandman" Halloween lightshow for 2020. Check it out below.

"I made this show as a free event for the community and as fundraiser for the McHenry House, a local family shelter here in Tracy, California. It's only two hours a night on weekends to minimize traffic in the neighborhood. If you want to see the show in person, please visit this location for the address and schedule!"

And because of the ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the following message has been posted:

"We have been encouraged unanimously by city officials to go on with the show this year! We are requesting that people socially distance themselves from people outside of your household for everyone's comfort. If someone is too close to you, we please ask to not confront them, but simply move from where you are as to keep things positive. If you are uncomfortable about coming, we understand and encourage you to enjoy the videos! Our goal is to provide the community joy and we want to focus on things we can do, not things we can't."

