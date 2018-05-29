METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES, JIMI HENDRIX, AC/DC Featured In Upcoming Book The History Of Rock (For Big Fans And Little Punks)

UK-based Diving Bell Publishing is launching a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for their book The History Of Rock (For Big Fans And Little Punks). The campaign launches on May 31st, but you can preview it here.





The History Of Rock (For Big Fans And Little Punks) is the first-ever complete and illustrated History of Rock music made into a children's book. The book tells the story of the most influent rock bands and solo artists since the fifties, including more than 150 illustrated bands such as Metallica, Guns N' Roses, U2, Jimi Hendrix, AC/DC, Sonic Youth, Elvis Presley, Nirvana and others across more than 100 fully coloured and illustrated pages.

Rita Nabais and Joana Raimundo are the creators of this book and they have poured their hearts and souls into it. Rita is a teacher, a music researcher and a publisher. She’s also a rock music DJ and music lover and Joana is a published illustrator, animator and designer.

Rita spent four years researching, talking to experts, musicians, music lovers, reading music magazines, websites, books and charts. “Finally, the time came to put this book together and bring all of this Rock characters to life.”, Rita said.

Last December they launched a shorter version of the book in their home country (Portugal) and developed several workshops about rock music for children and families. According to the illustrator, they “thought that was as far as it would go.” But a thumbs up from Iggy Pop himself gave them the inspiration to take this project further.

The amazing feedback and enthusiasm that the book received from children and adults inspired them to write a bigger and better International version in English. Now, they’re launching a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to help them select more bands, draw more illustrations, expand the texts and translate the book.

In order to do so, the authors teamed up with editors Nuno Matos Valente and Hugo Sousa and formed an independent publisher house based in London, UK, with the sole purpose of publishing what they consider to be a “unique book that begs to be written”.

The plan is to take this book one step closer to being absolutely complete and the author’s dream is to get The History Of Rock on the shelf of every rock lover’s house.