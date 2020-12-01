METALLICA, MÖTLEY CRÜE, GUNS N' ROSES Featured In AXS TV's A Year In Music: 2008; Video Trailer

The year 2008 was the year of the comeback as many of rock & roll’s heavy hitters returned to the top of the charts. After taking five years off, Metallica returned back to their metal roots with the the release of Death Magnetic. This album made them the first band to have five consecutive albums debut at #1 on the charts and earned them three Grammy awards.

Meanwhile, Mötley Crüe transported fans back to the raucous days of 80s glam rock with their first release in eight years, Saints Of Los Angeles. Also, Guns N’ Roses failed to live up to they hype after FINALLY releasing their album that was originally supposed to be out in 1999, Chinese Democracy.

Want to learn more about what went down this year in music? Lzzy Hale of Halestorm guides us through 2008 this Sunday at 9:30/8:30c on A Year In Music on AXS TV. Watch a trailer below: