METALLICA Perform Czech Folk Song "Jožin z bažin" In Prague; Video

Metallica took to the stage at Prague’s O2 Arena on Easter Monday, and the band had a little something special in store for local audiences, reports CitySpy Prague.

The band took some time out of their usual repertoire to play something with a little more Czech flavor. That would be Czech folk singer Ivan Mládek’s "Jožin z bažin" (Jožin From The Swamp), a parody song about a man-eating swamp monster in Moravia who consumes tourists from Prague and is defeated by a Škoda driver using a cropduster.

A familiar folk hit for local audiences, "Jožin z bažin" has become something of an internet meme – not only in the Czech Republic – thanks to its iconic video full of glorious communist-era fashion and emphatic performances. After Metallica frontman James Hetfield introduced the song as some “local flavor”, guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo performed "Jožin z bažin" to a stunned audience. While they appeared to struggle with the lyrics, the crowd at O2 Arena quickly pitched in to assist.

Metallica's next show is April 5th in Budapest, Hungary. View their complete tour schedule at this location.