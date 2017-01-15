METALLICA Perform "Halo On Fire" For The First Time In Seoul; Video

Metallica performed another new Hardwired… To Self Destruct song "Halo On Fire" for the first time at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea on January 11th. Check out pro-shot footage below:







Check out the debut of "Now That We're Dead":





Metallica performed:

“The Ecstasy of Gold”

“Hardwired”

“Atlas, Rise!”

“Sad But True”

“Wherever I May Roam”

Kirk Hammett solo

“The Unforgiven”

“Now That We're Dead”

“Moth Into Flame”

“Harvester of Sorrow”

Robert Trujillo solo

“Halo on Fire

“The Four Horsemen”

“One”

“Master of Puppets”

“For Whom the Bell Tolls”

Kirk Hammett solo

“Fade to Black”

“Seek & Destroy”

Encore:

“Battery”

“Nothing Else Matters”

“Enter Sandman”

