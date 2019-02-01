METALLICA Releases HQ Video Of "Enter Sandman" Performance From AWMH Helping Hands Concert

Helping Hands... Live & Acoustic At The Masonic, featuring Metallica's acoustic set from last November’s All Within My Hands Foundation Helping Hands Concert & Auction, hits indie record stores today as a limited edition colored vinyl release and is streaming now on your favorite music service here.

All proceeds from this special release will benefit the All Within My Hands Foundation and its dedication to supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services.

Watch Metallica perform "Enter Sandman" at the AWMH Helping Hands Concert on November 3rd, 2018, below: