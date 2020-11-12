METALLICA - South American Tour Dates Postponed

Metallica have issued the following update in regards to their South American tour dates:

"It is with a heavy heart that we’re back in this space seven months later to announce that our South American tour dates scheduled for December of this year are once again being postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We’re working closely with our local promoter partners to re-schedule these shows for hopefully in late 2021 and will have an update for you soon.

"Hang on to your tickets as they will be honored for the new dates; where applicable, refund information is below and we encourage you to visit the website or location where you purchased your tickets for additional updates.

"We wish you, your families, and loved ones good health during these trying times. We cannot wait to spend time in person with our extended Metallica family when it’s safe to all be together again!"

Chile Refund Details: Ticket buyers who have not withdrawn their tickets or have E-ticket modality and want to request a refund of their money, please write to the customer service department with your complete purchase information. If you made the purchase in person or have already withdrawn your tickets and want to request a refund of your money, please come with your ticket (it must be complete) to any of our authorized points of sale, however, due to the pandemic, points of sale remain closed for the moment. Please visit puntoticket.com for more information. The refund of the money will be made through the same way in which you purchased, within a period of approximately 25 business days from the approval of your request for a refund.

Brazil Refund Details: In Brazil there is new federal legislation (Federal Law 14.046/2020) designed to protect the economy during the pandemic and refunds are not allowed. Fans should retain their tickets, which will be valid on the new show dates. Please visit adiamento.eventim.com.br for more information or contact Eventim with any questions.

Argentina Refund Details: As soon a new show date is determined and announced, refunds will be offered. In the meantime, please retain your tickets, which will be valid on the new show date.