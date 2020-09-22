METALLICA, TOOL, MÖTLEY CRÜE, SLIPKNOT Nominated For 2020 Billboard Music Awards
The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC.
This year’s awards are based on the chart period of March 23, 2019 through March 14, 2020, which was intended for the originally scheduled April 29, 2020 show, postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier today, September 22, the complete list of nominees was announced. While the Billboard Music Awards are dominated by R&B, Rap and Country Music, a handful of Hard Rock and Heavy Metal bands were acknowledged. Metallica and Tool both received two nominations, with Mötley Crüe and Slipknot garnering a single nomination each. Details are as listed:
Top Touring Artist:
Elton John
Metallica
P!nk
The Rolling Stones
Ed Sheeran
Top Rock Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Tool
Twenty One Pilots
Top Rock Tour:
Elton John
Metallica
The Rolling Stones
Top Soundtrack:
Aladdin
Descendants 3
Frozen II
K-12 by Melanie Martinez
The Dirt by Mötley Crüe
Top Rock Album:
The Lumineers - III
Slipknot - We Are Not Your Kind
Tame Impala - The Slow Rush
Tool - Fear Inoculum
Vampire Weekend - Father Of The Bride