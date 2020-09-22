METALLICA, TOOL, MÖTLEY CRÜE, SLIPKNOT Nominated For 2020 Billboard Music Awards

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

This year’s awards are based on the chart period of March 23, 2019 through March 14, 2020, which was intended for the originally scheduled April 29, 2020 show, postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier today, September 22, the complete list of nominees was announced. While the Billboard Music Awards are dominated by R&B, Rap and Country Music, a handful of Hard Rock and Heavy Metal bands were acknowledged. Metallica and Tool both received two nominations, with Mötley Crüe and Slipknot garnering a single nomination each. Details are as listed:

Top Touring Artist:

Elton John

Metallica

P!nk

The Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran

Top Rock Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Tool

Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour:

Elton John

Metallica

The Rolling Stones

Top Soundtrack:

Aladdin

Descendants 3

Frozen II

K-12 by Melanie Martinez

The Dirt by Mötley Crüe

Top Rock Album:

The Lumineers - III

Slipknot - We Are Not Your Kind

Tame Impala - The Slow Rush

Tool - Fear Inoculum

Vampire Weekend - Father Of The Bride