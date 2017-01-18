METALLICA’s Lars Ulrich Interviewed On Korean TV - “‘Master Of Puppets’ Is A Song About Control, About Manipulation”; Video

Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) conducted an interview with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich prior to the band's January 11th concert at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea. It appears the Metallica track “Master Of Puppets” hold a high significance in Seoul and Ulrich talked about the track during the interview.

Metallica recently released more pro-shot footage from their Gocheok Sky Dome show in Seoul, South Korea which was held on January 11th. Check out "Hardwired" below:



Metallica performed two new Hardwired… To Self Destruct songs in Seoul. Check out "Halo On Fire" and "Now That We're Dead" below:





Metallica performed:

“The Ecstasy of Gold”

“Hardwired”

“Atlas, Rise!”

“Sad But True”

“Wherever I May Roam”

Kirk Hammett solo

“The Unforgiven”

“Now That We're Dead”

“Moth Into Flame”

“Harvester of Sorrow”

Robert Trujillo solo

“Halo on Fire

“The Four Horsemen”

“One”

“Master of Puppets”

“For Whom the Bell Tolls”

Kirk Hammett solo

“Fade to Black”

“Seek & Destroy”

Encore:

“Battery”

“Nothing Else Matters”

“Enter Sandman”

