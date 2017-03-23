METHANE Enlist Drummer OLLE EKMAN

Swedish based southern metal band, Methane, have announced Olle Ekman as their new drummer.

In late 2016, Andreas Strom gave notice that he would not be able continue as Methane's full-time drummer and the band set out to find someone to fill his drum seat. In February, Methane found him, non-other than a veteran in the Swedish metal scene, Olle Ekman.

Ekman is probably most known as lead singer from Sweden's Deals Death and touring with Amaranthe. Tim Scott (bass and vocals for Methane) and Ekman have both played in death metal band Volturyon, only not at the same time. Ekman sang on the first two albums from 2008-2011 and Scott played bass a short time in 2014 on the Human Demolition EP. Olle has not always been a singer. He originally was a drummer and has been aching to get back behind a drum set.

Methane recently released it's debut album, The Devil's Own, via Sony/Dark Star Records, and is now booking tour dates for 2017, with dates already confirmed in Finland at the beginning of June.

(Photo - Patrik Niemi)