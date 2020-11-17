MICHAEL LEE JACKSON AND THE GATOS MALOS Feat. Members Of IAN GILLAN's Solo Band Release Satisfaction Garage Album

Michael Lee Jackson And The Gatos Malos, featuring guitarist/vocalist Michael Lee Jackson and bassist/vocalist Rodney Appleby, who are both members of Ian Gillan's solo band, recently released their new album, Satisfaction Garage.

Satisfaction Garage was produced, mixed and mastered by the inimitable, late and great Nick Blagona. Lyric videos for the songs "Waiting On You" and "One Stone At A Time" can be found below.

Tracklisting and Song Credits:

“Clothes On Yo Back” by Jesse O’Brien, Rodney Appleby, Percy Jones, Rodney Appleby and Michael Lee Jackson

“Kitchen” by Michael Lee Jackson

“Ugly In All the Right Places” by Michael Lee Jackso

“Waiting On You” by Michael Lee Jackson & Geno McManus

“True Love” by Michael Lee Jackson & Mark Umphred

“Let It Go” by Michael Lee Jackson

“Move Along” by Michael Lee Jackson & Geno McManus

“One Stone at a Time” by Michael Lee Jackson

“Do You” by Michael Lee Jackson

“Endless Seas” by Michael Lee Jackson, Percy Jones, & Chris Lalonde

“Flaw of Averages” by Michael Lee Jackson

"Waiting On You" lyric video:

"One Stone At A Time" lyric video:

Musicians:

Michael Lee Jackson – all guitars, vocals on 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 9 & 11

Rodney Appleby – all bass guitars, vocals on 1, 5, 8, 10, background vocals on 3, 5, 6, 8 & 9 Reggie Evans – all drums, background vocals on 3, 5, 6, 8 & 9

Percy Jones – keyboards on 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, & 10

Jesse O’Brien – keyboards on 2, 7 & 11

Jim Runfola – horn arrangements and saxaphones, 3, 5, 6, 8 & 11 Jim Bohm – trumpet 3, 5, 6, 8 & 11

Percussion – Rob Davidson

Recording credits:

- Produced, mixed and mastered by Nick Blagona

- GCR Audio sessions engineered by Justin Rose

- Geno Mcmanus vocals recorded in Buffalo NY and Pacific Palisades CA, engineered by Geno McManus and Michael Lee Jackson

- Jesse O’Brien keyboards recorded by Jesse O’Brien in Hamilton, Ontario

- Michael Lee Jackson vocals recorded by Nick Blagona at Psychotropic Studios in Hamilton, Ontario, by Michael Lee Jackson & Geno McManus in Pacific Palisades CA and Buffalo, NY Rob Davidson percussion recorded by Nick Blagona in Hamilton, Ontario

Cover art lunatic concept and art direction by Michael Lee Jackson. Graphic design by Jennie Taylor and Paul Marko. Cover photos taken by MLJ in Sri Lanka, Maldives, Wilsall, Montana, Cerro Gordo, California and Pacific Palisades, California.

Says Michael Lee Jackson: "This record is dedicated to Nick Blagona, a friend, mentor, a hero and mutual chosen family along with his wife and life partner, Mary Jane Russell. Rest in peace, old buddy. Huge thanks to everyone who made this possible in addition to those listed here. It always takes a village, and I am eternally grateful."