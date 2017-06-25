MIDNATTSOL Confirm STEFAN HEILEMANN As Cover Artist For New Album

It was reported back in March 2013 that German/Norwegian folk metallers Midnattsol were working on new material, but the band hasn't been heard from since. Vocalist Carmen Elise Espenaes recently checked in with the following:

"Time for some really special news! After sending a current demo to our label Napalm Records it`s official: Midnattsol will make a fourth album together with Napalm Records! The release will be at the beginning of 2018, and there will be live gigs next year. We are so excited!"

The band has followed up with a new update as they get down to work on the new record:

"Today we have great news for you again: the cover artist for our next CD will be Stefan Heilemann! We are so delighted to be able to work with him for the second time. Heile has worked for well-known artists such as Pain, Epica, Kamelot, Lindemann, Liv Kristine, Kreator and Nightwish. We are now planning the new cover artwork, and one thing`s for sure: Our next cover will be really special! Stay tuned!"

Check out Heilemann's work at Heilemania.de

Midnattsol's third album, The Metamorphosis Melody, was released in April 2011.

For information and updates on Midnattsol go to this location.