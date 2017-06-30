MINDSCAR Announce New Lineup, New Album

Mindscar have parted ways with drummer Robbie Young and have now added second guitarist Alyssa Day (Visioner) and new drummer Tom Beheler (Path To Prevail). The new line-up is currently working on pre-production for their upcoming release, which will be titled Nine Knives.

Band founder Richie Brown commented "I'm really excited to have Alyssa and Tom in the band. They both bring so much to the table musically. It has already been so much fun working with them both on the new material and I can't wait for people to experience this live!"

Check out the band’s last release, What’s Beyond The Light via the Bandcamp player below:

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://mindscar.bandcamp.com/album/whats-beyond-the-light" href="http://mindscar.bandcamp.com/album/whats-beyond-the-light">What's Beyond The Light by Mindscar</a>

(Photo by: FXO Photography)