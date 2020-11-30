MINDWARS Release Drum Playthrough Video For "Blood Red"

MindWars have released another video from their recent album, The Fourth Turning. Watch drummer Roby Vitari perform the song "Blood Red" below:

The Fourth Turning artwork and tracklisting:

“The Awakening”

“Fall In Line”

“MindWars”

“(Who’ll Stop The) Aryan Race”

“The System”

“Digital Dictatorship”

“Marching Off To War”

“Black Death”

“Blood Red”

“Holy Terror”

“Criminally Insane” (Slayer cover, bonus track)

"The System" video:

“MindWars”:

