MINEFIELD Featuring TODD KERNS Issue Lyric Video For First Single "Alone Together"

Minefield has released their debut single and lyric video "Alone Together", available now via Golden Robot Records.

Minefield was founded in 2020 by Brandon Fields. It's more of a musical collective than a band or a solo project. For the debut album, Fields (vocals / guitar) is accompanied by Todd Kerns (vocals / bass), Jeremy Asbrock (vocals / guitar) and Matt Starr (drums).

Brandon Fields has spent the last several years touring as a solo artist. He is also the lead guitarist in Detroit, Michigan based band Whiskey A Go Go.

Todd Kerns has served as the bassist in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators since 2010. Kerns also fronted Canadian rock groups The Age Of Electric and Static In Stereo, he presently serves as the singer / guitarist in Toque.

Jeremy Asbrock is currently the guitarist in former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley’s solo band. Before this, Asbrock was in Gene Simmons’ solo band as well.

Matt Starr has been a staple in Ace Frehley’s solo band for the last decade while also playing with the supergroup Mr. Big.

Get "Alone Together" now at this location.