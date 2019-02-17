MISFITS Guitarist DOYLE On Being A Professional Musician - "It's A Fucking Important Job That Should Be Paid a Lot More; We Keep Everybody From Killing Each Other"

The Liquid Conversations' hosts Shawn SixX and Aaron Nordstrom recently caught up with Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein of Misfits fame to talk about all things music. Take a listen to their chat about people stealing music, maintaining fitness on the road, meeting Post Malone, Taylor Swift being metal, impressions of NAMM, and if playing in a band is a "job" or not.

On adapting to the changing music industry

Doyle: "The thing that sucks the most about it is that everybody steals music. You spend thousands and thousands of dollars to make a record and all of these scumbags are just stealing it. And then they want more, and then you're a dick because you're doing a meet & greet for 50 fucking bucks to make up for it, which you don't want to do. You think I want to meet all these fucking people? I don't. When I'm done, I just want to take a shower and go to bed. I just worked..."

On fans being upset because he charges $50 for a meet & greet

Doyle: "They can kiss my ass. You want to steal shit? If I was making motorcycles and they came and took one, would that be a crime? Why can't we punish people for stealing songs? There should be a $10,000 fine for that."

On having a professional music career

Doyle: "It's a fucking important job that should be paid a lot more. We keep everybody from killing each other. We're the entertainment. Without music and movies, what do you have? Chaos. Everybody goes fucking mental. This ain't no party man. We live hard, we live rough."