MOONSPELL Premier "Herr Spiegelmann" Live Video From Upcoming Lisboa Under The Spell Release
August 3, 2018, an hour ago
A unique and solemn spell seems to shroud every spot as soon as Portuguese alchemists Moonspell enters the stage - and it was a very special evening indeed when the band played an exceptional show at the Campo Pequeno arena in their hometown Lissabon on February 4th, 2017. That inimitable bond between the gothic metal act and 4,000 of their fans in the sold-out venue is pure electricity, captured for all eternity on the massive Live DVD/Blu-Ray/3CD package Lisboa Under The Spell which will be released on August 17th via Napalm Records.
Watch "Herr Spiegelmann" from the upcoming release below.
The band on the video: "'Herr Spiegelmann', or Mr. Mirrorman, is a song inspired by the amazing book of Patrick Suskind, The Perfume. I guess everybody knows that book, if not shame on you. I wrote the lyrics to the "execution scene" where people start seeing on the tortured, beaten down man on the stake, everything wonderful they want to see. Like a mirror man, reflecting their fears and ambitions and most secret wishes. I really love this song and the visual part of it was specially designed for this show, with the laser gloves and the mirror jacket, in a tentative to convey the eerie and psychedelic atmosphere of the song. I hope you guys enjoy this advance from Lisboa Under the Spell, as it does reflect the struggle for an original and emotional cut of the songs, just like a Moonspell show should be, add magic."
The band on the new live epos: "We are thrilled to announce the release of our brand new Live DVD/Blu-Ray/3CD, Live album, entitled Lisboa Under The Spell! It was recorded live on our breathtaking capitol city of Lisbon and it’s nothing short of an epic trek of more than three action packed hours! We have played Wolfheart, Irreligiosuplus Extinct in full, invited a bunch of guests, summoned our biggest strength to be up to the task, and it feels awesome to unleash a long awaited live release from Moonspell. This edition will be full packed with amazing material, bonus CDs from the shows, a in depth documentary about the band, top sound, dramatic flair and a human picture of thousands of Portuguese witches and wolves under the spell. A great document of what we are on and off stage. Don’t miss out and visit Lisbon through the eyes of Moonspell fans and the genius work of director Victor Castro."
It was definitely about time, since Moonspell aficionados have been thirsting for a new live release ever since Lusitanian Metal (2008). Thus, Lisboa Under The Spell is not simply a visual testimony to the success of Portugal`s biggest metal band - it is a celebration of the unbound creativity and pure magic that is Moonspell.
Lisboa Under The Spell will be available in the following formats:
- BD/DVD/3-CD DVDPac (6 pages Digipack, 28 pages booklet, 29 tracks + Rockumentary, 3 full length filmed shows, behind the scenes & making of videos, Gallery)
- 3LP Gatefold (29 tracks) Black/Gold/Blue Vinyl
- LTD Deluxe Fanbox incl.
* BD/DVD/3-CD DVD Pac
* Coverflag
* Lanyard & Pass
* Pendant
* Patch
Pre Order Lisboa Under The Spell here.
Tracklisting:
I - Rockumentary - band documentary by Victor Castro
II - Wolfheart Show - full album played live
"Wolfshade (A Werewolf Masquerade)"
"Love Crimes"
"Of Dream And Drama"
"Lua D’inverno"
"Trebaruna"
"Ataegina"
"Vampiria"
"An Erotic Alchemy"
"Alma Mater"
III - Irreligious Show - full album played live
"Perverse Almost Religious"
"Opium"
"Awake!"
"For A Taste Of Eternity"
"Ruin & Misery"
"A Poisoned Gift"
"Raven Claws" (Feat. Mariangela Demurtas)
"Mephisto"
"Herr Spiegelmann"
"Fullmoon Madness"
IV - Extinct Show - full album played live
"All Gone From The Wild" (Intro)
"Breathe (Until We Are No More)"
"Extinct" (Feat. Carolina Torres)
"Medusalem"
"Domina"
"The Last Of Us"
"Malignia"
"Funeral Bloom"
"A Dying Breed"
"The Future Is Dark"
V - Making Of - show day
VI - Gallery - live and backstage pics
"Alma Mater" video:
Teaser:
Tour dates:
August
3 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Ostrava Vplamenech
September (with Amorphis, Dark Tranquillity, Omnium Gatherum)
7 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
8 - Montreal, QC - Cafe Campus
9 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial de Quebec
10 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
11 - Ft Wayne, IN - Pierre's
12 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's
13 - Joliet, Il - The Forge
14 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze
15 - Winnipeg, MN - Park Theatre
17 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
18 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
19 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
20 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
22 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre
23 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove
24 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey a Go Go
25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
26 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
27 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid joe's
29 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway
October (with Amorphis, Dark Tranquillity, Omnium Gatherum)
1 - Dallas, TX - Trees
2 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
3 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
5 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
6 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kelsey Theater
7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
9 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub and Billiards
10 - Durham, NC - Motorco
11 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
12 - Philadelphia, PA - The Trocadero
14 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
Lineup:
Fernando Ribeiro - Vocals
Ricardo Amorim - Guitar
Pedro Paixão - Guitar, Keyboard
Aires Pereira - Drums
Mike Gaspar - Bass