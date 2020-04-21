MORTIIS Teaming Up With MAYHEM For Northern Ritual European / UK Tour 2020

April 21, 2020, an hour ago

The undisputed inventor of dungeon synth, Mortiis, unleashed his latest full length album Spirit Of Rebellion - which is a re-interpreted expansion and continuation of the 1994 Era I classic Ånden som Gjorde Opprør - at the beginning of the year via Omnipresence Productions / Dead Seed Productions.

In support of the new album, Mortiis will hit the road this autumn with none other than black metal pioneers, Mayhem. The extensive EU tour aptly named Northern Ritual starts in late September and runs throughout October visiting, 14 different countries across Europe, including 6 UK / Ireland dates.

Mortiis comments: "The time has come for The Old One to join forces with The Ancient Ones - on my next Era I run I will join Mayhem on their Northern Ritual tour this autumn! I hope you are ready!"

Tour dates are as follows:

September
27 - tba
29 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex 
30 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse 

October
1 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra 
2 - Kosice, Slovakia - Colloseum 
4 - Skopje, Macedonia - MKC 
6 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club Theater 
7 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Live Music Club 
9 - Bari, Italy - Demode Club 
10 - Rome, Italy - Orion Club 
11 - Parma, Italy - Campus Industry 
12 - Audincourt, France - Moloco 
13 - Paris, France - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge 
14 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2 
15 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy 
16 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight 
17 - Glasgow, Scotland - Garage 
18 - London, UK - Islington Academy 
19 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece 
21 - Hasselt, Belgium - Muziekodroom 
22 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
23 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13 
25 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall



