MORTIIS Teaming Up With MAYHEM For Northern Ritual European / UK Tour 2020

The undisputed inventor of dungeon synth, Mortiis, unleashed his latest full length album Spirit Of Rebellion - which is a re-interpreted expansion and continuation of the 1994 Era I classic Ånden som Gjorde Opprør - at the beginning of the year via Omnipresence Productions / Dead Seed Productions.

In support of the new album, Mortiis will hit the road this autumn with none other than black metal pioneers, Mayhem. The extensive EU tour aptly named Northern Ritual starts in late September and runs throughout October visiting, 14 different countries across Europe, including 6 UK / Ireland dates.

Mortiis comments: "The time has come for The Old One to join forces with The Ancient Ones - on my next Era I run I will join Mayhem on their Northern Ritual tour this autumn! I hope you are ready!"

Tour dates are as follows:

September

27 - tba

29 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

30 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

October

1 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

2 - Kosice, Slovakia - Colloseum

4 - Skopje, Macedonia - MKC

6 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club Theater

7 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Live Music Club

9 - Bari, Italy - Demode Club

10 - Rome, Italy - Orion Club

11 - Parma, Italy - Campus Industry

12 - Audincourt, France - Moloco

13 - Paris, France - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

14 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

15 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

16 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight

17 - Glasgow, Scotland - Garage

18 - London, UK - Islington Academy

19 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece

21 - Hasselt, Belgium - Muziekodroom

22 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

23 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13

25 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall