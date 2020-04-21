MORTIIS Teaming Up With MAYHEM For Northern Ritual European / UK Tour 2020
April 21, 2020, an hour ago
The undisputed inventor of dungeon synth, Mortiis, unleashed his latest full length album Spirit Of Rebellion - which is a re-interpreted expansion and continuation of the 1994 Era I classic Ånden som Gjorde Opprør - at the beginning of the year via Omnipresence Productions / Dead Seed Productions.
In support of the new album, Mortiis will hit the road this autumn with none other than black metal pioneers, Mayhem. The extensive EU tour aptly named Northern Ritual starts in late September and runs throughout October visiting, 14 different countries across Europe, including 6 UK / Ireland dates.
Mortiis comments: "The time has come for The Old One to join forces with The Ancient Ones - on my next Era I run I will join Mayhem on their Northern Ritual tour this autumn! I hope you are ready!"
Tour dates are as follows:
September
27 - tba
29 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex
30 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse
October
1 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
2 - Kosice, Slovakia - Colloseum
4 - Skopje, Macedonia - MKC
6 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club Theater
7 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Live Music Club
9 - Bari, Italy - Demode Club
10 - Rome, Italy - Orion Club
11 - Parma, Italy - Campus Industry
12 - Audincourt, France - Moloco
13 - Paris, France - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge
14 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2
15 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy
16 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight
17 - Glasgow, Scotland - Garage
18 - London, UK - Islington Academy
19 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece
21 - Hasselt, Belgium - Muziekodroom
22 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
23 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13
25 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall