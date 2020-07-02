MORTUOUS Releases Limited Vinyl Repress Of Through Wilderness Debut

San Jose death dealers Mortuous will unveil a limited vinyl repressing of their Through Wilderness debut on July 3rd.

Mortuous - featuring within its ranks past and present members of Exhumed, Repulsion, Necrot, and Vastum, among others - released their Through Wilderness debut in 2018 via a joint collaboration with Carbonized Records and Tankcrimes. Captured at Earhammer Studios with Greg Wilkinson (Brainoil, Vastum, Necrot), the record includes guest appearances by Chris Reifert and Danny Coralles of Autopsy, Derrel Houdashelt, formerly of Exhumed, and Teresa Wallace of Dreaming Dead, and comes swathed in the cover art of Marald Van Haasteren (Bolt Thrower, Baroness, Necrot). The latest vinyl pressing will be limited to 600 copies in two color variants: grimace purple and black and cyan blue.

For orders, visit the Carbonized Records Bandcamp page or Storenvy. Through Wilderness will be available internationally through Dawnbreed, Extremely Rotten, and Me Saco Un Ojo.

Tracklisting:

“Crossing Eternity”

“Ghost Of A Storm”

“Sand In The Sky”

“High Above The Crown”

“Kingdome Come”

“Embrace Your Voices”

“Journey To The End Of Dreams”

“Winter Poem”

“Haunted”

“Dreams Fall”

“Angles Cry, Rainbows Hide”

“Spirit Of The Forest”

“War Of Gods”

“Crossing Eternity” video: