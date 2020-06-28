MÖTLEY CRÜE Drummer TOMMY LEE Shows Off New Face Tattoos

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee has shared pictures of his new ink on social media. While tattoos aren't unusual for the 57 year old rocker; this time, they're on his face!

He simply captioned the photos @mariobarthtattoo which refers to Mario Barth Tattoo Studios. Tommy has not revealed what the Asian characters on the right side of his face translate to in English.

On the left side, Lee got a series of dots over his eye, as well as what looks like a heart made of an upside down backwards treble clef and a bass clef.

(Photos courtesy of Tommy Lee's official Facebook page).

The Stadium Tour, featuring Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, was set to begin June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida, but was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A joint statement from the bands reads as follows: "We are excited to share our new dates for The Stadium Tour. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you are a ticket holder and you cannot make the new show, you will receive an email from your ticket provider or you can visit livenation.com/refund. We look forward to seeing you in 2021.

New 2021 dates:

June

19 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

21 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ballpark

24 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

26 - Miami, FL - Hardrock Stadium

27 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium

July

3 - Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium

6 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

8 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium

10 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

13 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

15- Flushing, NY - Citifield

17 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

18 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

20 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

22 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park

August

7 - Jacksonville, FL - TIAA Bank Field

9 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park

12 - Buffalo, NY - New Era Field

15 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park

17 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park

20 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

22 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Park

24 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium

26 - Denver, CO - Coors Field

28 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller Park

29 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

September

3 - Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium

4 - Los Angeles, CA - Sofi Stadium

7 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

10 - San Francisco, CA - Oracie Park

12 - San Diego, CA - PETCO Park