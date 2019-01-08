MÖTLEY CRÜE - Manitoba Driver Blames "Kickstart My Heart" For 145km/h Driving Infraction

RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) in Manitoba pulled over a driver for speeding this week who had an excuse for breaking the law, reports KelownaNow. The driver claimed that they were speeding because "Kickstart My Heart" by Mötley Crüe was on the radio.

“Funny enough, our officer knew he was telling the truth, since he was also listening to it - just at a much slower and safer speed,” said a social media post from the RCMP.

The driver was ticketed for going 145 km/h, well over the speed limit, and was fined $639.