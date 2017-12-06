MOTÖRHEAD, ALICE COOPER, ANTHRAX, SLAYER And More Now Accepting Digital Currency Monero

Monero announced its new online shopping initiative called Project Coral Reef that allows music fans to purchase holiday gifts and merchandise from over 35 artists, including Anthrax, Alice Cooper, Five Finger Death Punch, Motörhead, Ghost, Judas Priest, Slayer, Scorpions and more at discounted prices, reports Billboard.

"Cryptocurrencies are fast becoming more popular to make purchases, but not all currencies are created equal and not all are as private and secure as people think. Project Coral Reef is a very important step towards the mainstream adoption of Monero," said Riccardo "fluffypony" Spagni, lead maintainer of Monero, in a statement. "For the first time, consumers around the world can use Monero to securely and privately buy their favorite artists' music and merchandise."

The new initiative is launching in partnership with payment processor GloBee, music merchandising companies Global Merchandising Services and Manhead Merchandise, as well as the involved recording artists.

"Our focus is to create the best environment for fans to engage with their favorite artists' merchandise and licensed products," said Christopher Drinkwater, head of e-commerce for Global Merchandise, in a statement. "With the emergence of cryptocurrencies as an increasingly popular way for consumers to purchase goods, it makes sense that we partner with a trusted digital currency such as Monero to allow fans to transact with artists in a way in which they have never been able to before."



"As someone on the front lines of the music merchandise business, I know how passionate fans are in supporting their favorite band or artist," added Chris Cornell, founder and CEO of Manhead Merchandise. "I also know how much they value keeping their financial information private. Giving fans the option to use their Monero to purchase awesome gear at our artists' stores this holiday season is a win-win for our artists, and our fans' right to privacy."

