MY DYING BRIDE To Release 30th Anniversary Vinyl Edition Of Evinta Album

A 30th anniversary vinyl edition of My Dying Bride's Evinta is set for release on December 4 via Peaceville Records.

Special double gatefold vinyl edition of dark soundscapes marking 30 years of the band and including unreleased rendition of "The Cry Of Mankind". Presented on limited red/black vinyl with artwork from Aaron Stainthorpe.

Rightly hailed as one of the most instrumental & influential forces in doom metal since their inception in 1990, UK legends My Dying Bride have forged an illustrious career through a flawless discography of immaculately crafted, haunting art.

Now marking the thirtieth year of My Dying Bride with this special vinyl release, Evinta was originally launched 2011, containing re-worked melodies and themes from the band's extensive back catalogue moulded into epic, flowing symphonic compositions, incorporating specially recorded vocals and passages from band singer Aaron Stainthorpe , and also French Opera singer Lucie Roche. The arrangements were created in collaboration with keyboard maestro Johnny Maudling (of Bal Sagoth fame) and a collective of gifted classical musicians, resulting in a sprawling epic of solemn atmospherics and poignant dirges interpreted & reimagined from the original material.

(Photo - Adam Johnson)