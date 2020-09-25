MY DYING BRIDE To Release Macabre Cabaret EP In November; "A Secret Kiss" Lyric Video Streaming

No rest for My Dying Bride, just half a year after they returned from their break with their haunting and successful masterpiece, The Ghost Of Orion, the kindred of Yorkshire raise the curtains to the Macabre Cabaret - their new EP that will be released on November 20 via Nuclear Blast.

Today, the band shares a first single and lyric video for "A Secret Kiss". Watch the video below, and order the Macabre Cabaret EP here.

Singer Aaron Stainthorpe states: “‘A Secret Kiss' is the final and lasting mark on the soul any human will feel when the lights have dulled and nothing meaningful remains for them. All religion features a shadow creature who arrives at the point of extinction and the release of the human soul, to either guide them to majesty or allow them do fall eternally into the ether.”

(Photo - Adam Johnson)