NAPALM DEATH Enter International Charts With Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism Album

Napalm Death released their new album, Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism, on September 18 via Century Media Records. The album has landed on the following international sales charts:

Germany: #18

Austria: #37

Switzerland: #26

Finland: #35

Belgium: #88

Spain: #78

France: #120

UK (Rock Chart): #3

US chart positions:

#5 - Top New Artist Albums

#6 - Current Hard Music Albums

#14 - Current Rock Albums

#41 - Top Current Albums

#48 - Current Digital Albums

#57 - Digital Albums

#58 - Billboard Top Albums

Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism was again recorded with longtime producer Russ Russell and features artwork by Frode Sylthe.

Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism tracklisting:

"Fuck The Factoid"

"Backlash Just Because"

"That Curse Of Being In Thrall"

"Contagion"

"Joie De Ne Pas Vivre"

"Invigorating Clutch"

"Zero Gravitas Chamber"

"Fluxing Of The Muscle"

"Amoral"

"Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism"

"Acting In Gouged Faith"

"A Bellyful Of Salt And Spleen"

“A Bellyful Of Salt And Spleen” video:

“Amoral” video:

“Backlash Just Because” lyric video:

Napalm Death lineup:

Shane Embury - Bass reverberations, barks and moans, noise-testing everyday objects

Mark ‘Barney’ Greenway - Bawling, shrieking, intermittent baritone

Danny Herrera - Turbulent beat throes

(Photo - Gobinder Jhitta)